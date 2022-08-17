TCS recognized as Large Provider in Asia Pacific Managed Security Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Large provider in Forrester's Managed Security Services Landscape in Asia Pacific, Q3 2022 report which categorizes 25 service providers by geographic and industry focus and type of offering.

The report cites that TCS' most significant geographic presence within Asia Pacific by revenue is in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and India and South Asia, and among industries it focuses on financial services, retail, and telecom.

