Astra Microwave's JV to undertake business of electro optic systems in India

-
ALSO READ
RattanIndia Enterprise spurts as subsidiary to launch consumer micro drones
RattanIndia Enterprises plans to launch micro drones in India
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd soars 2.33%, Gains for third straight session
Volumes soar at Mahanagar Gas Ltd counter
RattanIndia's drone company shortlisted for Govt.'s PLI scheme
-
The EQ systems are technologically complex high value Optical and Infrared Imaging systems used globally for military and homeland security applications to provide enhanced situational awareness on ground, airborne and sea based platforms.
These sensors are used to identify targets, track moving targets, and provide surveillance, navigation and early warning information to our armed forces in challenging battle field environments.
The EQ systems are also being used on board UAVs, unmanned platforms and guided munitions to provide wide range of capabilities including range finding, target acquisition, imaging and surveillance. Airborne EQ systems for Laser Designation & Recce applications being used on fighter aircrafts are hitherto being procured via global tenders, can now be manufactured, upgraded and serviced in India by the Astra Rafael JV partnership as part of the Atma Nirbhar initiative.
This new product line (EO) will enable JVC to compete in the upcoming EQ systems business of about $600 million in India in the next 5 to 8 years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU