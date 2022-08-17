Astra Microwave's JV to undertake business of electro optic systems in India

Astra Microwave Products announced that its joint venture company, Astra Rafeal Comsys (in which the company and its associates own 51% stake) will take up development, manufacture, integration, customization and product support of Electro Optic (EO) systems in addition to its existing business line.

The EQ systems are technologically complex high value Optical and Infrared Imaging systems used globally for military and homeland security applications to provide enhanced situational awareness on ground, airborne and sea based platforms.

These sensors are used to identify targets, track moving targets, and provide surveillance, navigation and early warning information to our armed forces in challenging battle field environments.

The EQ systems are also being used on board UAVs, unmanned platforms and guided munitions to provide wide range of capabilities including range finding, target acquisition, imaging and surveillance. Airborne EQ systems for Laser Designation & Recce applications being used on fighter aircrafts are hitherto being procured via global tenders, can now be manufactured, upgraded and serviced in India by the Astra Rafael JV partnership as part of the Atma Nirbhar initiative.

This new product line (EO) will enable JVC to compete in the upcoming EQ systems business of about $600 million in India in the next 5 to 8 years.

