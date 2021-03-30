TCS renews strategic partnership with Nationwide Building Society, UK

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has renewed its strategic partnership and services footprint with Nationwide Building Society, the world's largest building society and one of the largest savings and mortgage providers in the UK, to help strengthen the latter's enterprise agility and operational resilience.

Over the past 10 years, TCS has been collaborating with Nationwide in the transformation of its core technology stack to help drive faster innovation, newer services, and superior experiences for its members.

Through the continued partnership, Nationwide will be able to more fully leverage TCS' complete range of services to transform its strategic applications and IT infrastructure. Additionally, TCS will support the Building Society's move to new Agile ways of working, with DevSecOps at its heart, as it embraces newer technologies.

