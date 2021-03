Mrs Bectors Food Specialities announces change in directorate

With effect from 01 April 2021

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities announced the resignation of Rajni Bector as Director and her proposed appointment as Chairperson Emeritus with effect from 01 April 2021.

As a part of Succession Planning, the Board further decided to elevate Suvir Bector who is presently working as Vice President Export to member of the Board of Directors. The Board appointed Suvir Bector as an Additional Director & Wholetime Director w.e.f. 01 April 2021 for a period of 5 years.

