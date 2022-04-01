TCS to announce Q4 results on April 11

TCS on Thursday informed that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on 11 April 2022 to consider and approve the audited standalone as well as consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ending 31 March 2022.

The board will also recommend a final dividend, if any for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization offering transformational as well as outsourcing services to global enterprises.

The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 12.4% to Rs 9,806 crore on a 16.4% increase in revenues to Rs 48,885 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of TCS were trading 0.17% to Rs 3,745.

