Adani Power Ltd Spikes 4.7%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.6%

Adani Power Ltd rose 4.7% today to trade at Rs 193.75. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.6% to quote at 4108.48. The index is up 5.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NTPC Ltd increased 4.19% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 3.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 61.52 % over last one year compared to the 17.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 57.33% over last one month compared to 5.14% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 5.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11.29 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 51.39 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 194.3 on 01 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.95 on 24 Aug 2021.

