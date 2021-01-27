Tejas Networks bags multi-year contract from Asia Consultancy Group

Tejas Networks announced it has signed a multi-year contract with Asia Consultancy Group (ACG), a leading independent private company providing Telecommunications infrastructure, managed & engineering services across Afghanistan.

ACG with its headquarters in USA, is a full life-cycle managed network service provider in Afghanistan for last many years.

As part of this contract, Tejas will supply its state of the art 100G-600G capable DWDM/OTN and PTN products to establish a high-capacity national backbone and packet access network in Afghanistan.

