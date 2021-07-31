The Ramco Cements launches new plastering solution

The Ramco Cements has launched Ramco Super Plaster, a revolutionary plastering solution for plastering and brick work.

For plastering work, consumers and specifiers have to depend on ordinary cement which is meant for general applications. For plastering, the key requirements are Coverage, Crack Resistance and Finish.

Ramco Super Plaster is a non-refractory plaster and brick mortar concentrate which has several advantages viz. Greater Workability, Lesser Rebound Loss, Higher Productivity, Higher Coverage, of 10% and more, Superior Finish, CrackFree Masonry, M-Sand Compatibility and Higher Durability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)