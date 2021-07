Board of Sundaram Clayton approves NCD issuance up to Rs 200 cr

At meeting held on 30 July 2021

The Board of Sundaram Clayton at its meeting held on 30 July 2021 has approved the proposal for availing credit facilities by way of Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for a sum of upto Rs.200 crore from time to time.

The NCDs will be issued based on the fund requirements of the Company at the prevailing competitive rates.

