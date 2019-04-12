Thermax acquires stake of JV partners in Thermax SPX Energy Technologies

announced that on 11 April 2019, the company has acquired the entire stake held by the joint venture partners namely MUTARES HOLDING-24 AG, and BALCKE-DUERR GmbH, in SPX Energy Technologies (TSPX).

Subsequent to the acquisition TSPX has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of

Previously, TSPX was a joint venture between Thermax (51%), 24-AG (23%) and BALCKE-DUERR GmbH Germany (26%).

