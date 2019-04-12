JUST IN
International Combustion (India) gets reaffirmation in credit ratings

From ICRA

International Combustion (India) announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term scale rating on the working capital credit facilities enjoyed by the Company from its bankers on consortium basis of [ICRA]BBB- (pronounced as ICRA triple B minus) [signifying a moderate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carrying moderate credit risk]. The outlook on the long term scale rating is Stable. ICRA has also reaffirmed the short-term scale rating on the aforementioned facilities of [ICRA]A3 (pronounced as ICRA A three) [signifying a moderate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carrying higher credit risk as compared to instruments/ facilities rated in the higher categories].

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 14:11 IST

