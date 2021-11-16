Tinplate Company jumps after Q2 PAT spurts 366% YoY to Rs 74.93 cr

-
Tinplate Company of India jumped 3.06% to Rs 318.70 after the company's net profit surged 365.98% to Rs 74.93 crore on 80.38% rise in net sales to Rs 885.66 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.Profit before tax surged 396% to Rs 99.99 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. During the quarter, total expenses jumped 71.63% YoY to Rs 886.93 crore. Employee expense climbed 18.32% YoY to Rs 36.75 crore. Raw material cost increased 118.81% YoY to Rs 761.89 crore.
Tinplate Company of India (TCIL) is a subsidiary of Tata Steel, which has a 74.96% stake in it. TCIL is India's leading tinplate producer.
