JSPL Oct production rises 7% YoY, sales decline 1% YoY

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) reported a 7% year on year increase in its steel production to 6.24 lakh tonnes in October 2021 compared to 5.85 lakh tonnes produced during the same period in the previous year.However, JSPL' sales declined by 1% year on year to 5.93 lakh tonnes in October 2021 from 6 lakh tonnes reported in October 2020). The company said that sales growth lagged production during the month due to lack of rake availability, as the government focused on supplying thermal coal to power plants.
The company further said that exports accounted for 23% of sales volumes as it prioritised domestic demand.
JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.
On a consolidated basis, JSPL's net profit (from continued operations) jumped 188.08% to Rs 2,583.90 crore on a 67.04% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 13,611.71 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of JSPL ended 2.53% lower at Rs 388.35 on Monday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU