Titagarh Wagons flags off first train for Pune Metro

Titagarh Wagons on 30 July 2021 held a virtual ceremony to mark the flagging off of its first train manufactured for Pune Metro (Maharashtra Metro Cooperation).

Titagarh Wagons along with its subsidiary Titagarh Firema S.p.

A signed the first contract for design, manufacture and supply of 34 trains of 3 coaches each to Maha Metro on 12 September 2019. Under this contract, the first 3 trains are to be built in Titagarh's plant in Caserta, Italy and the balance 31 trains will be manufactured in Titagarh's plant in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)