Evexia Lifecare update on proposed API plant

-
ALSO READ
Natco Pharma receives USFDA approval for Everolimus Tablets
Natco's partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical receives USFDA approval for Everolimus Tablets
Natco receives USFDA approval for Carfilzomib Vials ANDA
Dr Reddys Lab launches cancer drug in US
Granules India subsidiary clears USFDA audit
-
Evexia Lifecare has received has received initial plant layout permission from FDA to setup Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing plant of Isometamidium (Isometa) in addition to the current ongoing commercial activity.
The Isometamidium (ISOMETA) mainly used for the rare disease in the cattle, buffalo, goat, sheep, equines (horses, donkeys), camels and dogs. Very few players are manufacturing the said API in India as well as across the world.
The company is going to set up a plant with the capacity of 400kg per month API which will be the highest production by any company.
This API plant will increase the revenue of the company by 30-40 Cr p.a. as well as increased the profitability by good %. There is high demand of this API mainly in Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The advance stage negotiation is already going on with buyers for advance order of this API product.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU