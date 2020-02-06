Total commits $510 mn for 50% stake in Adani Green's solar venture

and Total Gas & Power Business Services SAS (Total) have entered into a binding arrangement for investment of approximately $510 million for acquisition of 50% stake and other instruments in a joint venture (JV) which will house 2,148 MWac operating solar projects presently 100% owned by AGEL.

The balance 50 per cent stake in the JV shall be held by AGEL.

The solar portfolio is spread across 11 states in India.

