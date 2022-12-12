Trident bath linen production declines 7% YoY in November

Trident announced its production update for November 2022 on Saturday, 10 December 2022.

In the home textile division, production of bath linen declined 7.53% to 4,533 metric tonnes (MT) in November 2022 as compared to 4,902 MT posted in November 2021. Production of bed linen dropped 35% to 2.21 million metres (MM) in November 2022 from 3.4 MM recorded in November 2021. Production of yarn tumbled 24.34% to 8,242 MT in November 2022 as compared to 10,894 MT reported in the same period last year.

In paper & chemicals division, production of paper fell 6.95% to 12,061 MT in November 2022 compared with 12,962 MT posted in November 2021. Production of chemicals shed 3.23% to 9,164 MT in November 2022 as against 8,877 MT recorded in the same period a year ago.

Headquartered in Punjab, Trident is vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India. The company operates in two major business segments: textiles and paper with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The company's standalone net profit slumped 82.7% to Rs 39.66 crore on 14.6% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,419.17 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Trident gained 1.52% to Rs 36.80 on the BSE.

