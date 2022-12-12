Paytm reports good operating performance

One 97 Communications (Paytm) said its lending business witnesses a 150% year on year (YoY) growth during the two months ended November 2022.

The number of loans disbursed through the company's platform zoomed 150% YoY to 6.8 million cumulative loans in two months ended November 2022, while the value of loans disbursed grew 374% YoY to Rs 6,292 crore ($774 million).

Paytm said that its loan distribution business (in partnership with top lenders) continues to witness an accelerated growth with disbursements through its platform now at an annualised run rate of Rs 39,000 crore in the month of November.

The company added that it saw a significant growth runway given low current penetration, while it continue to work with its partners to remain focused on the quality of the book.

Paytm stated that it continues to strengthen its leadership in offline payments, with more than 5.5 million merchants now paying subscription for payment devices. With company subscription as a service model, the strong adoption of devices drives higher payment volumes and subscription revenues, while increasing the funnel for its merchant loan distribution.

The Paytm Super App continues to see growing consumer engagement with the average MTU for the two months ended November 2022 at 84 million, registering a growth of 33% YoY.

The total merchant gross merchandise value (GMV) processed through the firm's platform for the two months ended November 2022 aggregated to Rs 2.28 lakh crore ($28 billion), marking a YoY growth of 37%. The company said that it focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for the firm, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential.

On 8 December 2022, Paytm announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 13 December 2022, to consider a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

One 97 Communications is the digital financial services firm which operates under the Paytm brand. Paytm is India's payment super app offering consumers and merchants comprehensive payment services.

On a consolidated basis, One 97 Communications' revenue surged 76.2% to Rs 1914 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021. The revenue was driven by increase in merchant subscription revenues, growth in bill payments due to growing MTUs (monthly transacting users) and growth in disbursements of loans through platform. However, the company's consolidated loss widened to Rs 571.10 crore in Q1 June 2022 from net loss of Rs 472.90 crore a year ago.

The stock entered the bourses on 18 November 2021. It was listed at Rs 1955, a discount of 9.07% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 2150. The IPO of Paytm was subscribed 1.89 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 November and it closed on 10 November. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 2080 to Rs 2150 per share.

Shares of One97 Communications were down 0.49% to Rs 542.35 on the BSE.

