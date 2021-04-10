Trident bath linen production grows 83% YoY on March

Trident announced its production update for March 2021 on Saturday, 10 April 2021.

In the home textile division, production of bath linen jumped 82.80% to 5,018 metric tonnes (MT) in March 2021 as against 2,745 metric tonnes (MT) in March 2020. Production of bed linen soared 83.42% to 3.32 million metric (MM) in March 2021 from 1.81 million metric (MM) in March 2020. Production of yarn jumped 54.87% to 9,799 MT in March 2021 over 6,327 MT in March 2020.

In paper & chemicals division, production of paper spurted 47.20% to 14,154 MT in March 2021 compared with 9,615 MT in March 2020. Production of chemicals climbed 47.06% to 9,252 MT in March 2021 as against 6,291 MT in March 2020.

Trident's consolidated net profit soared 200.4% to Rs 112.15 crore on 20.4% increase in net sales to Rs 1,303.15 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Punjab-based Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India.

Shares of Trident fell 0.21% to end at Rs 14.12 on Friday.

