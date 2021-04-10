Castrol India inks exclusive supply arrangement with ki Mobility

The automotive and industrial lubricant maker on Friday (9 April) announced that it has entered into an exclusive supply arrangement with ki Mobility Solutions in India.

As part of the arrangement, Castrol India will supply lubricant products to ki Mobility's multi-brand workshops in India.

Shares of Castrol India rose 0.48% to close at Rs 124.95 on Friday.

Castrol India manufactures and markets automotive and industrial lubricants and specialty products. The company's products include lubricating oils, greases and brake fluids. It reported 30.8% drop in net profit to Rs 187.70 crore on a 7.6% fall in net sales to Rs 935.20 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q4 December 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)