Trident bath linen production slides 33% YoY in September

Trident announced its production update for September 2022 on Monday, 10 October 2022.

In the home textile division, production of bath linen slipped 33.47% to 3,461 metric tonnes (MT) in September 2022 as compared to 5,202 MT posted in September 2021. Production of bed linen slumped 50.29% to 1.69 million metres (MM) in September 2022 from 3.4 MM recorded in September 2021. Production of yarn tumbled 45.18% to 5,979 MT in September 2022 as compared to 10,907 MT reported in the same period last year.

In paper & chemicals division, production of paper declined 10.88% to 12,209 MT in September 2022 compared with 13,700 MT posted in September 2021. Production of chemicals was marginally lower to 8,575 MT in September 2022 as against 8,584 MT recorded in the same period last year.

Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 37.5% to Rs 129.35 crore despite of 13.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,679.90 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Trident were down 0.13% to Rs 37.30 on the BSE.

