Tata Motors global wholesales jumps 33% YoY in Q2

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2 FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), stood at 3,35,976 units, rising 33%, as compared to Q2 FY22.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2 FY23 were at 1,03,226 units, higher by 16%, over Q2 FY22. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q2 FY23 stood at 2,32,750 units, registering a growth of 43% as compared to Q2 FY22.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 89,899 vehicles (JLR number for Q2 FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 14,592 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 16,631 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 73,268 vehicles.

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries.

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,006.60 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 4,450.92 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations increased 8.3% YoY to Rs 71,935 crore in Q1 FY23.

Shares of Tata Motors were up 0.25% to Rs 396.95 on the BSE.

