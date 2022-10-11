Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Spurts 2.89%

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 3.41% over last one month compared to 8.02% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 3.05% drop in the SENSEX

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd rose 2.89% today to trade at Rs 509. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.72% to quote at 3916.18. The index is down 8.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd increased 2.13% and Rattanindia Power Ltd added 1.86% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 27.41 % over last one year compared to the 3.6% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 3.41% over last one month compared to 8.02% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 3.05% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2032 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23006 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 512.9 on 01 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 175 on 18 Oct 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)