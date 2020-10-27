Trident receives US patent for fitted sheet with improved gripping effect

Trident India has been granted patent for 'FITTED SHEET WITH IMPROVED GRIPPING EFFECT' by United States Patent Office.

The present invention provides for fitted sheet comprising of an elastic band and plurality of gripping elements secured to surface of the fitted sheet. The horizontal elastic strip is extendable laterally along the surface of the fitted sheet.

The resultant force generated by the elastic band and the plurality of the gripping elements enhances gripping of the fitted sheet and prevents crumpling. The usage of the said product provides sleeping comfort to the user.

The grant of this patent provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by Trident.

