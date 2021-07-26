TVS Motor launches Bluetooth connected scooter 'TVS NTORQ 125' in Nepal

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of BS-VI TVS NTORQ 125 with Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) in Nepal. The company has developed two versions of BS-VI Fi platforms, namely, RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection).

The RTFi technology is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions.

TVS NTORQ 125 is the first Bluetooth connected scooter in Nepal and has become synonymous with industry-first technology, unrivalled style and superior performance. The scooter boasts superior performance backed by TVS Racing Pedigree and premieres the SMARTXONNECT™, an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with an exclusive TVS Connect mobile App.

SMARTXONNECT™ enables a host of first-in-segment additions to the fully digital speedometer, which boasts features such as navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.

