TVS Motor rolls out 1 lakh units of BMW Motorrad's 310 cc series motorcycles

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor launches enhanced TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series
TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RTR 200 in Nepal
TVS Motor Company launches NTORQ 125 in Nepal
TVS Motor Company launches TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP
Explore the unexpected. BMW Motorrad India announces third edition of the Indian National Qualifier for International GS Trophy 2022
-
From its Hosur facilityTVS Motor Company today announced the roll out of 100,000 unit of BMW Motorrad's 310cc series of motorcycles. The motorcycle was rolled out from the TVS Motor's Hosur facility by KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company and Rainer Baumel, Head of Products, 1-, 2-Cylinder and Urban Mobility, BMW Motorrad.
In 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad signed a cooperation agreement to develop and produce sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market. This strategic partnership has introduced three products on the 310cc platform, namely BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and TVS Motor Company's TVS Apache RR 310. All three products are manufactured at the TVS Motor Company's Hosur facility.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU