TVS Motor rolls out 1 lakh units of BMW Motorrad's 310 cc series motorcycles

TVS Motor Company today announced the roll out of 100,000 unit of BMW Motorrad's 310cc series of motorcycles. The motorcycle was rolled out from the TVS Motor's Hosur facility by KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company and Rainer Baumel, Head of Products, 1-, 2-Cylinder and Urban Mobility, BMW Motorrad.

In 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad signed a cooperation agreement to develop and produce sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market. This strategic partnership has introduced three products on the 310cc platform, namely BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and TVS Motor Company's TVS Apache RR 310. All three products are manufactured at the TVS Motor Company's Hosur facility.

