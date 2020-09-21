UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 13, down 0.76% on the day as on 09:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 72.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.92% slide in NIFTY and a 46.9% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13, down 0.76% on the day as on 09:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 11493.4. The Sensex is at 38820.42, down 0.07%.UCO Bank has eased around 7.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 7.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1386.6, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

