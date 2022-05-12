Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 7.30% in the March 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 32.43% to Rs 818.24 croreNet profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 7.30% to Rs 126.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 136.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Total Operating Income rose 32.43% to Rs 818.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 617.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 414.58 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against net profit of Rs 8.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Total Operating Income rose 0.24% to Rs 2812.81 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 2806.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Mar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income818.24617.85 32 2812.812806.07 0 OPM %42.1851.20 -6.2427.99 - PBDT173.44183.88 -6 -550.3510.20 PL PBT173.44183.88 -6 -550.3510.20 PL NP126.52136.49 -7 -414.588.30 PL
