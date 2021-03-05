Unichem Labs gets USFDA approval for Guanfacine tablets

Unichem Laboratories announced that it has received ANDA approval for its Guanfacine Tablets from the USFDA to market a generic version of TENEX (Guanfacine) tablets.

Unichem Laboratories announced that it has received ANDA approval for its Guanfacine Tablets, USP 1 mg and 2 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENEX (Guanfacine) Tablets 1mg and 2 mg of Promius Pharma LLC.

Guanfacine Tablets are indicated in the management of hypertension. The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad Plant.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 March 2021. Shares of Unichem Laboratories rose 2.66% to settle at Rs 343.50 yesterday.

Unichem Laboratories is an international, integrated, specialty pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations as branded generics as well as generics in several markets across the world. In India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)