United Spirits names Hina Nagarajan as MD, CEO

The liquor major on Thursday named Hina Nagarajan as the company's managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) effective 1 July 2021.Nagarajan, an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, will succeed Anand Kripalu, who joined the company in May 2014.
Kripalu will step down as MD and CEO and cease to have board responsibilities on 30 June 2021, the company informed the exchanges on Thursday.
Nagarajan is currently managing director, Africa Regional Markets (ARM) at Diageo, United Spirits (USL)'s parent company.
Shares of United Spirits rose 0.84% to Rs 598.20.
The liquor major's consolidated net profit dropped 20.6% to Rs 125.10 crore on 5.1% decrease in net sales to Rs 2,196 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
USL manufactures and distributes a variety of alcohols and spirits, including whiskey, brandy and rum. The company also manufactures Indian-made foreign liquor brands.
