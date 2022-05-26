UPL announces supply agreement for Bayer's Spirotetramat

UPL announced a new supply agreement for Spirotetramat, an insecticide created and developed by Bayer for integrated pest control.

The agreement reflects UPL's OpenAg purpose and commitment to open industry collaboration.

Through this long-term global data access and supply agreement, UPL will use its expertise in insecticides and global research and development network to develop, register and distribute new differentiated solutions containing Spirotetramat, that address farmer needs specifically around resistance management and/or hard-to-control sucking pests.

This new supply agreement builds on existing license agreements between UPL and Bayer covering a range of agricultural solutions.

