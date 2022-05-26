Shipping Corporation of India update on scheme of arrangement

-
ALSO READ
India to boost cruise tourism sector
Shipping Corporation of India appoints directors
Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 77.43% in the March 2022 quarter
Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 136.79% in the December 2021 quarter
Stocks to Watch: Varun Beverages, BPCL, Swelect Energy Systems
-
Shipping Corporation of India announced that the company has received requisite approval from Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and DIPAM vide their letter dated 24 May 2022 and 17 May 2022 respectively for Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Non-Core Assets (Demerged Undertaking) of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI/ Demerged Company) into Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets (Resulting Company).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU