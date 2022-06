Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 77.78% in the March 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.76% to Rs 40.82 crore

Net profit of Urja Global declined 77.78% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales declined 23.76% to Rs 40.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 53.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.75% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales declined 50.85% to Rs 72.97 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 148.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Mar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Sales40.8253.54 -24 72.97148.46 -51 OPM %0.83-1.05 -0.70-0.13 - PBDT0.541.08 -50 1.332.53 -47 PBT0.220.99 -78 0.992.18 -55 NP0.220.99 -78 0.771.74 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)