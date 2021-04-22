US Market ends higher

The US stock market finished session higher on Wednesday, 21 April 2021, ending a two-day losing streak, as investors continued to work through company earnings reports . The gains for stocks also came as a rise in bonds in the U.

S. has paused, with the 10-year Treasury note yield hanging around 1.56%.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 316.01 points or 0.93% to 34,137. The S&P 500 index added 38.48 points or 0.93% to 4,173. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 163.95 points or to 1.19% 13,950.

Most sectors enjoyed a strong session, including industrial companies like Caterpillar, oil firms including ExxonMobil and financial giants like Bank of America.

In corporate news, media giant Netflix closed down 7.4%, after it reported subscriber growth for the first quarter was weaker than expected.

Intuitive Surgical jumped almost 10% after reporting a 36% increase in profits to $426.3 million as demand for its robotic-assisted surgical systems rose.

CSX gained 4.3% after the freight railroad company projected double-digit full-year revenue growth as the economic rebound accelerates.

