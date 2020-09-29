US Market extends gain on bargain hunting

The US stock market finished session higher on Monday, 28 September 2020, extending the strong upward move seen in the previous session, as investors continued hunting recently battered stocks, amid optimism about a new coronavirus bill after House Speaker Nancy Pelolsi said a new package is still possible. House Democrats plan to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill.
At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 410.10 points, or 1.51%, to 27,584.06.
The S&P 500 index rose by 53.14 points, or 1.61%, to 3,351.60. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index grew 203.96 points, or 1.87%, to 11,117.52.
Most of S&P 500 index sectors inclined, with energy, semiconductor, and financials being notable gainers.
Boeing shares extended Friday's gains, rising 6.4% after Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson said the agency would conduct a 737 MAX evaluation flight this week.
Devon Energy Corp said it would buy peer WPX Energy Inc for $2.56 billion, sending their shares jumping 11.1% and 16.4%, respectively.
Ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies Inc rose 3.2% after a judge ruled the company could resume operations in London.
Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS added 0.44% to $13.63, ICICI Bank was up 2.29% to $9.82, WNS Holdings rose 0.79% to $63.79, Tata Motors added 3.81% to $8.98, and Vedanta added 0.81% to $7.47. Wipro fell 1.27% to $4.67, HDFC Bank fell 0.19% to $48.54, Azure Power Global declined 2.72% to $30.04, and Dr Reddys Labs declined 0.85% to $69.01.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU