US Stocks end mixed

The US stock market finished session mixed on Friday, 21 May 2021, as losses in technology and consumer discretionary shares were offset by gains in financials and industrials shares.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 123.69 points, or 0.36%, to 34,208. The S&P 500 index was down 3.26 points, or 0.08%, at 4,156. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 64.75 points, or 0.48%, to 13,471.
For the week, the Nasdaq climbed by 0.3%, while the Dow and the S&P 500 slid by 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.
Total 6 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors closed down, with consumer discretionary (down0.59%), information technology (down 0.52%), and communication services (down 0.28%) sectors being notable losers, while financials (up 0.9%), utilities (up 0.54%), and industrials (up 0.43%) were notable gainers.
ECONOMIC NEWS: US Existing Home Sales Fall 2.7% In April- US existing home sales tumbled by 2.7% to an annual rate of 5.85 million in April after plunging by 3.7% to a rate of 6.01 million in March, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Friday. Existing home sales declined for the third straight month but were still up by 33.9% compared to the same month a year ago.
Among Indian ADR, Tata Motors added 0.61% to $21.30, INFOSYS added 0.38% to $18.72, ICICI Bank added 2.44% to $17.64, and HDFC Bank added 4.16% to $76.44. Dr Reddys Labs was down 0.3% to $72.34, Vedanta fell 1.85% to $14.85, WNS Holdings fell 0.2% to $73.99, and Wipro fell 0.26% to $7.54.
