US Stocks end mixed

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 104.40 points, or 0.31%, to 33,733.96. The S&P500 index was down 2.86 points, or 0.07%, to 4,016.95. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index decreased by 30.14 points, or 0.27%, to 11,334.27.
Total 5 of 11 sectors ended lower along with the S&P500 Index. Communication services was worst performing sector, falling 0.7% followed by healthcare (down 0.65%). Industrials was top performing sector, gaining 0.65%, followed by utilities (up 0.5%), and real estate (up 0.4%).
Earnings season continued Tuesday with mixed results.
Shares of 3M finished 6.2% lower after reporting weaker than expected earnings and disappointing guidance. The company said it would cut 2,500 jobs from its global manufacturing roles amid a demand slowdown.
Johnson & Johnson shares were flat after the drug company reported earnings that beat profit estimates but missed revenue forecasts and full-year earnings outlook above estimates.
Alphabet declined nearly 2% after the U. S. Justice Department filed its second antitrust lawsuit against Google in a little over two years. The lawsuit, the first against the company filed under the Biden administration, calls for a breakup within Google's advertising business.
Among Indian ADR, ICICI Bank declined 0.6% to $21.63, INFOSYS was down 0.8% at $18.90, Tata Motors was steady at $25.14, Dr Reddy's labs fell 2.4% to $51.90, and WNS Holdings declined 0.86% to $84.48, while HDFC Bank was up 1% at $71.44, Azure Power Global added 0.24% to $4.15, and Wipro rose 0.04% to $4.98.
