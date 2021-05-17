US Stocks extends gain on bargain hunting

The US stock market finished higher second session in row on Friday, 14 May 2021, as investors continued bargain hunting of shares hammered by the week's volatility.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 360.68 points, or 1.06%, to 34,382. The S&P 500 index was up 61.35 points, or 1.49%, at 4,174.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 304.99 points, or 2.32%, to 13,430. For the week, the Nasdaq tumbled by 2.3%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow slumped by 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively.
All 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher, with energy (up 3.16%), information technology (up 2.12%), consumer discretionary (1.8%), communication services (1.69%), industrials (up 1.34%), financials (up 1.54%), and materials (up 1.19%) sectors being notable gainers.
Fears of rising prices burst into the fore this week and spooked markets, and despite assurances from the Fed it does not expect to tighten policy anytime soon, some investors worry policymakers may be misjudging inflation risks.
A report from the Commerce Department released on Friday showed retail sales were virtually unchanged in April after soaring by an upwardly revised 10.7% in March, as the boost from stimulus checks wore off, further bolstering arguments that the economic recovery was far from roaring, and eased recent concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy are not imminent.
Among Indian ADR, HDFC Bank added 0.82% to $70.08, ICICI Bank added 2.35% to $16.54, WNS Holdings added 0.56% to $69.54, Wipro rose 0.54% to $7.39, and INFOSYS added 1.57% to $18.16. Dr Reddys Labs fell 0.74% to $72, and Vedanta fell 0.59% to $15.07, and Tata Motors fell 1.94% to $21.24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU