V-Guard Industries Ltd Spurts 1.56%

V-Guard Industries Ltd has lost 0.25% over last one month compared to 5.05% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.74% rise in the SENSEX

V-Guard Industries Ltd rose 1.56% today to trade at Rs 264.05. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.53% to quote at 35096.38. The index is up 5.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suzlon Energy Ltd increased 1.36% and Graphite India Ltd added 1.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 23.27 % over last one year compared to the 6.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 481 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15877 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 268.8 on 09 Dec 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 181.9 on 24 Feb 2022.

