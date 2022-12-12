Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd and Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 December 2022.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd lost 5.74% to Rs 221.85 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 39243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20018 shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd crashed 3.82% to Rs 1363. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10775 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Industries Ltd tumbled 3.54% to Rs 469.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17028 shares in the past one month.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd corrected 3.30% to Rs 4227.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5193 shares in the past one month.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd fell 3.29% to Rs 5819.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2847 shares in the past one month.

