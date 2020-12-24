Va Tech Wabag to leverage its technology solutions for water treatment

Va Tech Wabag , today shared their focus on pioneering and providing sustainable technology led innovations that are helping in treating and extending the life span of usage of the most important resource "Water ".

Post COVID, water has become an extreme focus area not only in India but across the world. The heightened sense of hygiene due to the pandemic has resulted in an increase in water consumption in a first.

Water joined gold, oil and other commodities traded on Wall Street, highlighting the fact that the life-sustaining natural resource may become more scarce across of the world. The focus on water crisis and conservation and the Governments spending through various schemes and policies to meet the ever growing demand for water presents a huge opportunity for VA Tech WABAG for future business.

The company has state-of-the-art Research and Development centers that have developed advanced technologies to treat wastewater which can directly be used as water of potable grade.

