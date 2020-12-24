Va Tech Wabag to leverage its technology solutions for water treatment

Va Tech Wabag , today shared their focus on pioneering and providing sustainable technology led innovations that are helping in treating and extending the life span of usage of the most important resource "Water ".
Post COVID, water has become an extreme focus area not only in India but across the world. The heightened sense of hygiene due to the pandemic has resulted in an increase in water consumption in a first.
Water joined gold, oil and other commodities traded on Wall Street, highlighting the fact that the life-sustaining natural resource may become more scarce across of the world. The focus on water crisis and conservation and the Governments spending through various schemes and policies to meet the ever growing demand for water presents a huge opportunity for VA Tech WABAG for future business.
The company has state-of-the-art Research and Development centers that have developed advanced technologies to treat wastewater which can directly be used as water of potable grade.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU