Zensar Technologies welcome 500 Work from Anywhere recruits

Zensar Technologies announced that it has welcomed its third batch of its unique industry first model of Work from Anywhere recruits.

This unique work model was introduced in the second quarter of FY21. Till date, the company has added 500 associates from across pan-India, all onboarded and connected virtually to management and extended teams.

