Vakrangee digitizes entire Franchisee Lifecycle Management process

Vakrangee has digitized the complete Franchisee Lifecycle Management processes including Franchisee Acquisition, On-Boarding and Service Activation processes leading to delivering a Faster, Simpler and Secured experience. This would result into robust scalability and quicker turnaround of the prospective franchisees.
This would significantly improve the company's Franchisee Activation timelines thereby supporting robust scalability to its Franchisee model.
Vakrangee's planned target is to reach at least 25,000 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras by FY 2021-22 and further enhance it to reach 75,000 Nextgen outlets by FY 2025-26. With the FLM completely digitized now, it gives comfort and clarity to reach the set goals well before the targeted timelines.
Further, it would also significantly reduce our franchisee on-boarding costs; enhance field team efficiency and productivity, thereby leading to improved profitability.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU