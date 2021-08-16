Vakrangee digitizes entire Franchisee Lifecycle Management process

Vakrangee has digitized the complete Franchisee Lifecycle Management processes including Franchisee Acquisition, On-Boarding and Service Activation processes leading to delivering a Faster, Simpler and Secured experience. This would result into robust scalability and quicker turnaround of the prospective franchisees.

This would significantly improve the company's Franchisee Activation timelines thereby supporting robust scalability to its Franchisee model.

Vakrangee's planned target is to reach at least 25,000 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras by FY 2021-22 and further enhance it to reach 75,000 Nextgen outlets by FY 2025-26. With the FLM completely digitized now, it gives comfort and clarity to reach the set goals well before the targeted timelines.

Further, it would also significantly reduce our franchisee on-boarding costs; enhance field team efficiency and productivity, thereby leading to improved profitability.

