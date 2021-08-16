Suprajit Engineering launches new technology centre in Bangalore

-
-
Suprajit Engineering announced the launch of its new Suprajit Technology centre (STC) at 141, Jigani]Bommasandra Link Road, Bangalore, on the auspicious 75th Independence Day of India.
Suprajit will completely relocate and house the current STC from the Corporate office in the next couple of months into this significantly larger and comprehensive facility. This centre with about 60 seats will further strengthen the current core teams with additional engineering resources.
It will house complete range of test and development labs for Mechanical, Electronics and Electro Mechanical products. It will have a full fledged proto and small batch production facilities, as well. This centre is housed on a 17000 Sq.ft facility in the Jigani Industrial area.
