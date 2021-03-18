Varroc Engineering enters contract manufacturing agreement with Delta-Q

Varroc Engineering has entered into a cooperation agreement (Agreement) with Delta-Q Technologies Corp (Delta-Q).

Varroc will manufacture Delta-Q's chargers in India to support the expansion of the electric two- and three-wheel vehicle market.

Based in Canada, Delta-Q is a leader in the design and supply of high-reliability on-board chargers for original equipment manufacturers in a variety of industrial and consumer markets in the US, Europe, and Asia.

