PNC Infratech receives appointed date for two NHAI road projects

PNC Infratech announced that the company's SPVs (PNC Bithur Kanpur Highways and PNC Gomti Highways) have received appointed dates for two NHAI HAM projects as detailed below:
4 laning of Aligarh-Kanpur section from Km 356.000 (Design chainage 373.085) to Km 414.000 (Design chainage 433.728) (Package-V from Mitrasen-Kanpur) of NH-91 in the State of Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana for a Bid Project Cost of Rs. 2052.0 crore. Appointed date - 15 March 2021
Four laning of Jagdishpur - Faizabad Section from km 47.930 (Design Chaiange km 47.800) to km 107.680 (Design Chainage km 108.020) of NH-330A in the State of Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana for a Bid Project Cost of Rs. 1530.0 crore. Appointed date - 15 March 2021
