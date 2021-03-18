Welspun Corp receives orders worth Rs 777 cr

Welspun Corp has received multiple orders of approximately 93 KMT valuing close to Rs 777 crore.

This includes a single order of approximately 50 KMT received from a large client in Middle East which would be executed from our facility in Saudi Arabia. Most of the other orders received will be executed from our facilities in India for domestic market.

With these orders, the Company's order book stands at 586 KMT valued at approximately Rs 5,300 crore, after considering execution up to February 2021.

