Vayam Research Solutions receives DCGI registration for its workshop at Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat

Vanta Bioscience announced that its step down subsidiary, Vayam Research Solutions has received a registration certificate from Drugs Controller General (India) (DCGI) for its workshop at Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat to conduct bioavailability and bioequivalence studies of new drugs and investigational new drugs as specified in the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019.
The registration granted is under the provisions of New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019 for Bioavailability/Bioequivalence study center having clinical facility, ICU beds and Bio-analytical facility at Vayam Research Solutions, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
