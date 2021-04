Board of L&T Finance Holdings approves scheme of amalgamation

On 12 April 2021

L&T Finance Holdings announced that the scheme of amalgamation by way of merger by absorption of L&T Housing Finance (LTHFL) and L&T Infrastructure Finance Company (LTIFC) (LTIFC together with LTHFL, the Transferor Companies) with L&T Finance (LTFL), all wholly owned subsidiaries of L&T Finance Holdings, is effective today i.e., 12 April 2021 pursuant to the approval of the board of LTFL.

Pursuant to the merger of LTHFL and LTIFC with LTFL, L&T Infra Debt Fund, one of the subsidiaries of the Company, may be required to undergo changes in the general character or nature of business / activities / shareholding structure which may include requirement of obtaining various approvals and making appropriate applications to the regulator, in this regard.

