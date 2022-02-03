Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.56%, rises for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 348.6, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.62% in last one year as compared to a 18.64% gain in NIFTY and a 69.94% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 348.6, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 17672.55. The Sensex is at 59169.4, down 0.65%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 3.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5779.7, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 351.15, up 1.83% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 97.62% in last one year as compared to a 18.64% gain in NIFTY and a 69.94% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 8.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

